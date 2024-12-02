Online returns total USD 37 bln for this holiday season

Whereas the traditional return rate for goods purchased in stores is roughly 8%, the rate for online purchases ranges from 15% to 30%, depending on the merchandise category.

Consumer electronics, once they are returned to a retailer, can lose 4% to 8% of their value for each month they’re not resold.

Other categories can lose value even more quickly. For example, fashion apparel can lose 40% to 50% of its value over an eight-to-16-week span after being returned.