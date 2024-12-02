Online retailers to learn if EU antitrust regulators take action

Ecommerce sector inquiry is part of the European Commissions campaign to improve the 28-country blocs digital market growth to catch up with the US and Asia, reuters.com reports.

Initial findings released in March 2016 showed that geoblocking, where retailers prevent online shoppers in some countries buying cheaper products or services abroad, is widespread, due in part to agreements between retailers and content providers.

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager is expected to hold a news conference on the topic at about 1300 GMT in Paris.

EU antitrust enforcer will provide details of possible anti-competitive agreements, which could lay the groundwork for cases against some retailers. A final report is due in the first quarter of 2017.

While about half of EU consumers shopped online in 2014, only 15% bought a product from another EU country because of language barriers, different laws as well as anti-competitive behaviour.