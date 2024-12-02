Online retailer Farfetch plans to go public as luxury ecommerce grows

The UK-based online luxury retailer has distribution deals with brands like Nike and TAG Heuer and it offers services such as the delivery of the Gucci items in 90 minutes. Farfetch has also started an Arabic-language site to cater to the tastes of Middle Eastern shoppers.



Taking into account the growth in the global fashion ecommerce space, Farfetch is turning its attention to Wall Street, as high-end ecommerce continues to rise. The move to go public underscores the shifting shopping trends of the customers.

Farfetch, with a valuation of more than USD 1 billion, is a platform for 500 independent luxury boutiques and 200 brands, and it was founded by José Neves in 2007.