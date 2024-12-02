Online retail to leverage worldwide by 2025 - report

According to the report, ecommerce now amounts to 8% of the overall trading volume in Europe. It is expected to reach 40% in developed countries and up to 30% in the present emerging markets.

The report, in four possible scenarios, shows what the e-shopping world might look like for consumers and businesses in the near future. In the first scenario, todays emerging markets will be the engine of growth by 2025.

The second scenario revolves around a strong global economy and a stable middle class which will have established a true Everywhere Commerce. Consumers will receive their purchases much faster than today, with Express shipments being delivered in less than 24 hours and measured in minutes.

Another scenario places a highly developed digital culture in a higher evaluative stage, in which almost all products will be sold online and consumers will receive support by avatars. To protect manufacturers from counterfeit, logistics companies will offer protected supply chains.

The fourth scenario outlines how the worldwide consumption patterns develop after the global economy will have suffered another financial crisis and energy and raw material prices have risen considerably. Under these circumstances, people could adopt a Do-It-Yourself mentality instead and share models instead of the all new approach.

The compilation of the scenario analysis includes contributions from logistics experts, such as Prof. Dr. Dirk Moschett of Fribourg University in Switzerland, Professor Geritt Heinemann of the University of the Lower Rhine and Professor Shashi Matta of Ohio State University.

