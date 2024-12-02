Online privacy seen as major issue for global ecommerce: study

The survey, conducted by Ipsos and the Centre for International Governance Innovation (CIGI), in collaboration with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the Internet Society, suggests that the resulting impact on trust is hindering further development of the digital economy.

The 2017 CIGI-Ipsos Global Survey on Internet Security & Trustshows found that among those worried about their privacy, the top sources of concern were cybercriminals (82%), Internet companies (74%) and governments (65%).

Lack of trust is most likely to keep people off ecommerce platforms in the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, suggesting that the potential gains of ecommerce are not spread evenly around the globe.

In China, India and Indonesia, more than 86% of respondents expect to make mobile payments on their smartphone in the next year, compared with less than 30% in France, Germany and Japan. Also, 55% of global respondents indicated that they prefer purchasing online goods and services made in their own country.

The survey of 24,225 Internet users was conducted by global research company Ipsos, on behalf of the Centre for International Governance Innovation (CIGI) between December 23, 2016, and March 21, 2017. The survey was conducted in 24 countries – Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Egypt, France, Germany, Hong Kong (China), India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Poland, Republic of Korea, South Africa, Sweden, Tunisia, Turkey, UK and the US.