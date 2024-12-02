Online platform Verishop goes live, 160 brands on board

Verishop offers free two-day shipping with no minimum purchase and free returns as part of its 24/7 customer care. The site does not include third-party sellers, preferring to purchase inventory directly from brands such as AllSaints, Boll & Branch, Levi’s, Manduka, and Spiritual Gangster.

Verishop has launched with about 160 brands on board and plans to have more than 300 by the end of 2019. Going without third-party sellers enables Verishop to certify that counterfeit goods will not be sold on the site.

The site also features The Responsible Shop and Tastemakers, the latter being a collection of items that are recommended by a variety of social media influencers with expertise in different areas. For now, Verishop is working with seven individual tastemakers.