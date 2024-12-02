Online payments overtake cash during ecommerce sales in India

Amazon India said nearly 55% of all transactions during its flagship Great Indian Festival sale were done using online banking and debit and credit card payments. During last years edition, digital payments accounted for 42% of all transactions on the platform. At Paytm Mall, which hosted its first festive season sales in September 2017, fewer than 1% of all orders were paid for by cash on delivery. Customers instead too advantage of the company’s high cashback offers for payments made through its e-wallet.

For example, payments gateway PayU India recorded 166 transactions per second during the festive sales, a significant jump from 16 transactions per second during last years sales. On a normal day, PayU sees 3-6 transactions per second.

Analysts estimated that online payments comprised 55-60% of all ecommerce transactions during the festive sales. Typically, payments by cash on delivery account for about 60% of all ecommerce purchases on regular days.

Although cash on delivery provided a significant nudge to ecommerce adoption in India, it poses several challenges to ecommerce retailers, mainly due to high rejection rates, especially for fashion products. However, a growing confidence in online payments may help ecommerce expansion in India grow even more.