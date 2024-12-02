Online payments on the rise in global gaming industry - analysis

In US, there are 170 million gamers (more than 50% of the population). The preferred devices are PC (30%), consoles (28%), smartphones (17%), wireless devices (15%), and handheld devices (10%). Americans pay by credit card (30%), PayPal (27%), Prepaid (21%), e-wallet or mobile (2%). The most common device used to purchase digital content is the PC (67%), smartphone (30%), and tablet (25%).

In UK, 33.5 million people (55% of the whole population) plays online games. The preferred devices are consoles (26%), PC (24%), smartphones (21%), tablets (17%), and handheld (12%). Popular payment methods include credit card (40%), PayPal (37%), prepaid (9%), e-wallet (9%), and e-voucher (5%).

In Russia, there are 46.4 million gamers (56%). The preferred devices are PC (98%). The most popular payment method is the e-wallet (30%), followed by PayPal (9%). Credit card, mobile payments, and bank transfers are used by an almost equal percentage of gamers. The top platforms to purchase digital content in the region are (in descending order): PCs, smartphones, and tablets.

In Japan, 65 million people play video games on various devices. The estimated value of the Japanese gaming market was more than EUR 8.01 billion in 2015, with half of the revenue coming from mobile gaming. The preferred payment method is credit card (29%), followed by prepaid card Konbinis. 80% of Japanese gamers prefer to make one-off payments rather than to purchase subscriptions. Prepaid cards are most commonly used for micro transactions, whereas credit cards are used for larger payments.