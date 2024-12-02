With this authorisation, OPP is now able to facilitate a range of payments, including consumer-to-consumer (C2C), business-to-consumer (B2C), and business-to-business (B2B) transactions for UK-based platforms and marketplaces. The EMI licence expands OPP's offerings to include a digital wallet solution, allowing users to receive and store funds, in addition to its established features such as multi-split payments, escrow services, dispute resolution, and automated mediation.

OPP supports UK-based platforms in extending operations to European markets and assists European platforms in entering the UK market. By enabling cross-border transactions, OPP offers businesses a streamlined approach to managing international expansion.

Commenting the new developments, officials from OPP remarked that the EMI licence marks a significant step forward. OPP has been focusing on providing solutions that address the specific needs of platforms and marketplaces for years, and they view this expansion in the UK as a means to unlock further growth opportunities.

Company officials also noted the addition of the wallet solution as a key enhancement, allowing marketplaces to offer expanded payment methods to their users. Looking to the year ahead, they highlighted plans to engage with UK platforms across various sectors.

More information about Online Payment Platform

Online Payment Platform (OPP) is a payment service provider that supports C2C, B2C, and B2B transactions on platforms and marketplaces. Serving over 200 platforms and millions of merchants across Europe, OPP processes billions in transactions each year. Notable clients include Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats, Royal FloraHolland, Nature.House, and PayPal.

Licenced by both the Dutch Central Bank as a payment institution and by the FCA as an EMI in the UK, OPP offers a range of local and global payment options, multi-split payment capabilities, and escrow solutions. With its headquarters in Delft, Netherlands, OPP also has offices in Berlin and London and is part of the Worldline Group.