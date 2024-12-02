Online, mobile payments to top EUR 3 trillion by 2020

According to the secondary market research agency yStats, mobile payment is the growth leader of the online and the total payments market, with further growth expected following the launches of varying mobile payment solutions, including Apple Pay.

Two trends are visible in the online and mobile payment market: fast and one-touch checkout, with one-touch solutions released by Amazon, PayPal and Apple Pay and the other trend is large payment companies preparing to separate from their ecommerce parent companies. EBay announced plans to spin off PayPal, while Alibaba revealed that it will let Alipay go public after Alibaba’s own IPO.

The agency also states that the 2014 payments industry has been intensified since social networks and messengers, such as Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat have launched peer-to-peer payments solutions.