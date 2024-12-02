Online grocery store 88MartGo.com launches fresh produce line

All other online grocery companies typically deliver produce to major metropolitan areas limited to an 8-10 mile radius only. With this launch, 88MartGo is working with its launch partner, Grand Asia Market to ship fresh produce to their first produce customer.

88MartGo.com is a brand site that is built and operated by OrangeNow Technologies. OrangeNow is the technology engine that manages the business behind 88MartGo.com. This technology helps suppliers to understand customer demand and optimise the costs based on product inventory, shipping costs and pricing.

Grand Asia Market (GAM) is a regional Asian supermarket serving the North Carolina state. GAM stores are over 30,000 square feet carrying thousands of fresh and dry products from countries such as China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

