Online diamond retailer, Kobelli, authenticates goods using blockchain

The ecommerce brand offers diamond and moissanite encrusted pieces along with other premium gemstones. With this new approach in the online retailing of high-end jewellery ecommerce, Bonafi will be able to provide certificates of authenticity through the use of blockchain technology.

Bonafi supplies a physical hardware tag that is securely encrypted in silicon with cryptography which pairs the data with an immutable digital ledger. Its solution tracks all specified items in the supply chain and makes the data readily available to consumers for accountability and accuracy.