Online consumers going global already - report

Additionally, 57% had made an online purchase from an overseas retailer in the last six months, according to the Global Connected Commerce Survey issued by teh US market research company Nielsen.

According to a Nielsen blog accompanying the research, “It’s not just purchasing habits that are going digital: The whole retail experience is changing. Today’s shoppers are incorporating digital touch points along the entire path to purchase, from reviewing products online at home to using smartphones as personal shopping assistants in the store.”

“In fact, in some countries, such as China, consumers are using mobile devices to purchase selected categories at high rates. Omnichannel shoppers seamlessly switch between on and offline channels with ease.”

The company argues that as technology adoption and infrastructure improve more consumers will come online, and the familiarity and comfort with digital platforms will increase. “But today there is much uncertainty about the convergence between online and offline shopping behavior and how to drive margin and profitability in both.”

Meanwhile, a separate study by Research and Markets predicts the global retail ecommerce software market to grow at a CAGR of 12.95% over the period 2014-2019. That study mentioned Magento, Oracle ATG Commerce, PrestaShop, Shopify and WooThemes as key retail software vendors to watch.