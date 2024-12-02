Online Blockchain, ADVFN Brazil to roll out Brazio cryptocurrency

Estimates indicate that 30% of Brazilian households have no access to banking/financial services. The companies aim to enable the people of Brazil to create their own financial infrastructure with a fair, self-governing, decentralised network.

It operates on Proof of Work, which means that any Brazilian with a computer can mine the coin at a 0% mining fee. Anyone with a PC or smartphone and an internet connection can transact with Brazio.

With all the features of a fast blockchain, Brazio provides anonymous and virtually instant transactions, with which a third party cannot interfere with, take control of or impose fees on.

The token allows users to send and receive payments anonymously and safely, as the Brazio system does not store any user’s personal information. It also supports a high volume of transactions within the network, a feature intentionally designed to accommodate Brazil’s large population and booming financial activity.