Onia partners Borderlinx for cross-border ecommerce

Via the partnership, Onia’s products will be delivered by Borderlinx internationally, including the US and Australia. Borderlinxs SaaS solution provides online retailers with cross-border services, which cover the cross-border value chain and customer journey.

Through its global ecommerce solutions, Borderlinx offers retailers product classification, landed cost calculations, local currency conversions, competitive time definite international shipping, customs clearance and more tools and features designed to deliver merchant products globally.