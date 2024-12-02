Onfleet integrates with Shopify







The integration will streamline order processing for Shopify users by creating Onfleet delivery tasks automatically from Shopify fulfilment orders. Shopify customers will now have visibility into real-time delivery status, including confirmation that a delivery is scheduled, when it has left the store, and exactly when it arrives at the end-customer, providing a seamless experience from click to doorstep.





Anticipating a surge in ecommerce sales

Shopify's Global Ecommerce Sales Growth Report says global ecommerce sales are expected to total USD 6.33 trillion worldwide in 2024. Online sales are anticipated to keep growing and claim an even bigger share of the retail market. This partnership helps businesses compete at the forefront of the online shopping and delivery market. Retailers using the Onfleet and Shopify integration will be able to run their businesses more efficiently and effectively, resulting in more happy customers.

Officials from Onfleet said Shopify is a prominent platform for ecommerce and their partnership is a strategic fit because it helps bridge the gap between order and delivery fulfilment. Their customers appreciate the ease of integrations and open API their offer to improve their business processes.

Shopify can be found in Onfleet's new Integrations Marketplace. The Shopify and Onfleet integration is available for Onfleet customers that use Shopify, Shopify customers that also offer delivery, and for businesses looking to set up an online store/e-commerce site, inventory management, process payments, and last mile delivery.





What does Onfleet do?

Onfleet is a US-based technology company that helps businesses streamline their delivery operations. Onfleet's software powers millions of deliveries per week for thousands of businesses around the world. The company’s platform includes a web-based dispatch dashboard, intuitive drive apps on iOS and Android, real-time tracking and notifications for customers, and a robust API. Onfleet helps businesses route and dispatch efficiently, collect proof of delivery, access comprehensive last-mile analytics, and provide a branded, delightful customer experience.