Onfido to verify identities of people signing up to Civic Wallet

Civic Wallet, currently open for pre-registration, is paving the way for the next generation of digital wallets, where both identity information and crypto live on the device. This enables consumers to maintain control of their personal data, protecting their identities and money.

Moreover, with Civic Wallet, consumers may store, send and receive crypto safely. Private keys are stored on the user’s mobile device, and redundant backup systems ensure that the digital wallet may be restored if a person’s mobile device is lost or stolen.

Onfido’s technology enables Civic to verify the identities of people signing up to Civic Wallet. Users take a photo of their government-issued identity document and then Onfido’s AI-powered technology assesses whether it’s genuine or fraudulent and compares it against their facial biometrics. Civic’s own blockchain-based technology secures personal information by allowing multiple parties to use personally identifiable information without sharing the underlying data.