Onfido to enable onboarding with automated KYC for Travel Money Club

Onfido’s machine learning-based identity verification technology allows Travel Money Club to offer its next-day currency exchange service to more users as it continues to scale.

Travel Money Club delivers cash currency to frequent travellers via fully insured, secure, next day delivery. Onfido’s identity verification solution enables Travel Money Club to meet its promise of next-day delivery by rapidly onboarding new users with automated KYC.

Onfido enables secure and scalable user onboarding via Travel Money Club’s mobile app. For most users, identity record checks document and watchlist checks are also performed.