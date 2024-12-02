Onfido selected by US cryptocurrency exchange for customer onboarding

HBUS chose to partner with Onfido to help them go above and beyond basic legal and regulatory requirements as they continue to scale. All of HBUS’s employees have been educated in Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter-Terrorism Financing. The partnership enables the exchange do to perform mandatory Customer Identification Program (CIP) checks on traders attempting to obtain level 2 verification status on the platform.

Onfido’s machine learning technology automates identity verification to enable scalable access to HBUS’s exchange platform. With just a smartphone, HBUS users can take a selfie and a photo of their identity documents to start the level 2 CIP process.

Headquartered in San Francisco, HBUS is the exclusive US strategic partner of Huobi, a large virtual currency service providers. Moreover, the exchange has recently announced launching cryptocurrency trading for US residents with 22 trading pairs. On HBUS, users can place orders, execute trades on 9 different virtual currencies (BTC / BCH / ETH / ETC / LTC / USDT / CVC / DASH / TUSD), make deposits and withdraws.