Onfido, RVshare team up for fraud prevention and trust in P2P vehicle sharing

RVshare was founded in 2013, and its aim has been to facilitate its national network of over 60,000 RV owners the rental of their inventory of trailers and motorhomes out to travelers around the US. RVshare’s goal is to create an environment for owners and travelers to trust the marketplace they are renting from.

Following a trial process, RVshare chose Onfido as its identity verification partner. Onfido develops AI that sorts true IDs from false, and then compares them against facial biometrics. Through the partnership, they will help RVshare reduce fraud, without adding friction for their community of users.