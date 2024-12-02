Onfido provides 2nd Address with AI identity verification for booking experience

The partnership also aims to build trust through the community of business professionals looking for long-term rental accommodation in US-based cities, as 2nd Address provides homey accommodations to working professionals for 30 days or longer as an alternative to staying in a hotel. Through this, 2nd Address joins Onfido’s list of clients in the rentals and trust marketplace, which includes Zipcar, Couchsurfing, and Scoot.

Onfido’s identity verification technology allows 2nd Address to safely rent accommodations, protecting both travelers and hosts from fraud. Thanks to Onfido’s AI-powered technology, which enables the verification of new users at the point of booking, customers are authenticated, which makes it harder for fraudsters to book accommodations with 2nd Address. Also, legitimate travelers and hosts can now be quickly onboarded to 2nd Address, as users simply take a selfie and a photo of their identity document. Onfido then checks that their government ID is authentic, and then matches it to the user’s face.