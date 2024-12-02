Onfido offers onboarding solutions to b-sharpe

b-sharpe provides individuals and businesses with transparent pricing for currency exchanges, while Onfido is a provider of digital ID services whose platform utilises facial recognition to compare a selfie to the photo on an official government ID. Via Onfido’s solution, b-sharpe’s users will be allowed to complete the registration process in less than ten minutes on a standard smartphone, and gain an active account in less than 24 hours.

Moreover, through this collaboration, Onfido’s platform will enable b-sharpe to remain compliant with the latest regulatory standards. Among other partnerships signed by Onfido to forged similar identity verification, one can encounter the e-voting platform Agora and the blockchain payment platform Nuggets. Also, it recently became more widely available as a member of the Dwolla Partner Ecosystem.