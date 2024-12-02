Onfido launches partner program for biometric ID verification services

The company will provide AI-powered ID verification services in the product portfolios of ForgeRock, Idemia, iovation, and other leading cybersecurity and identity and access management (IAM) companies. Moreover, Onfido’s tech has been added to Visa’s marketplace as well.

Partner Program participants receive tools, technical guidance, and support for integrating Onfido’s identity verification service into existing tool kits for fraud prevention, UX, and compliance. The aim is to enable enterprises to offer more comprehensive digital identity management, KYC/AML, or fraud solutions. The program was created with four channels for technology and commercial resellers, system integrators, and referrers. Partners can offer Onfido services directly to their customers by embedding them in their own cloud or SaaS offering, or by co-selling a combined solution stack.

Companies joining the Onfido Partner Program include Checkr, Agora Innovation, AllClearID, AmiqusID, Appway, Castlight Financial, Evernym, E-First Consulting, FiveDegrees, InvestGlass, Mambu, PassFort, Qwil Messenger, Sepa-Cyber, Shieldpay, Signicat, Thesaur.io, Thirdfort, ThoughtMachine, TribePad, and TXpay.