Onfido chosen by Currencies Direct to facilitate customer onboarding

Currencies Direct enables both business and personal customers to make international payments to 120 countries in over 40 currencies, allowing transfers with the online app or over the phone. They provide a full suite of digital transfer services, focusing on ease-of-use and security. The company has a dedicated account management team, which allows customers to speak directly to a currency expert. On the other hand, Onfido’s identity verification enables customers to rapidly onboard, whilst ensuring KYC and AML requirements are met.

As part of the agreement, Onfido’s AI-based identity verification tech will allow Currencies Direct to offer its intentional currency exchange service to more users as it continues to scale. Currencies Direct selected Onfido because of its innovative hybrid-AI approach that matches their vision of offering easy onboarding experience, and ensuring that the compliance standards are not compromised.