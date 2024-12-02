Onfido, Agora partner for biometric identity verification

Agora will integrate Onfido’s biometric identity verification solution with its blockchain-based e-voting platform. As part of the agreement, via the proprietary tech in Onfido’s SDK, voters can show a photo of their government-issued ID and a selfie to verify their identity through a smartphone or a voting machine. The AI behind the solution will confirm the ID is authentic and match it through biometric data-points.

The company says its platform can stop fraud, cut down costs, and make voting more appealing to citizens, especially those in remote locations. In July 2019, Agora joined Onfido’s Partner Program, focused on bringing biometric identity verification services to new markets.