Oneta selects Eskers cloud-based solution for AR automation

Esker’s cloud-based Accounts Receivable solution integrates with Oneta’s VIP software system, enabling the company to reduce its paper usage, improve overall collections efficiency and provide its customers with convenient online payment options. With Esker, Oneta now has cloud-based solution for managing its most critical AR processes. The solution will address three primary challenges, which include:

Collections management. Oneta’s team tracked collections activity in Excel spreadsheets, which required monthly maintenance and offered little to no visibility into past-due accounts. With Esker, all notes and collections activity is stored electronically in the system.

Paper usage. Each month, Oneta staff members manually print 1,800 statements. Now this task will no longer be necessary thanks to customers having the ability to view statements and invoices electronically from the portal.

Customer payment. Without online payment options for its customers, Oneta’s team manually entered amounts through a payment website. Customers will now be able to pay on their own with credit cards and ACH online, as well as sign up for automatic payments.

Founded in 1862 in Ohio, US, the Koch Beverage Company (now the Oneta Company) featured a product line that included beer, artesian water, soft drinks and ice. Today, Oneta sells over 2.5 million items annually around the country and represents Pepsi Cola, Everest Water and Sunrise Vending.