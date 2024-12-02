OneSpan rolls out Secure Agreement Automation for account opening

Secure Agreement Automation combines an identity verification hub, eSignature, workflow and an end-to-end audit trail delivered via open APIs. By automating and securing the account opening process, financial institutions can bring on new customers within minutes with less risk, lower costs and an improved customer experience.

OneSpan is a global software provider for trusted identities, e-signatures and secure transactions. Secure Agreement Automation is available through open APIs and connects to OneSpan’s Trusted Identity (TID) platform, which enables banks to add Risk Analytics, Intelligent Adaptive Authentication and mobile application security functionalities.

In 2018, banks estimated global fraud losses worldwide exceeded USD 31 billion, while in North America, new account fraud losses increased from USD 3 billion in 2017 to USD 3.4 billion in 2018, according to the official press release.