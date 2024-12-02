OneSpan partners Nok Nok Labs to bring FIDO solutions to banks

The OneSpan Mobile Security Suite (formerly DIGIPASS for Apps) with the Nok Nok S3 Authentication Suite enables banks and financial institutions to offer secure mobile or online applications without compromising the user experience. This standards-based authentication ensures device interoperability while helping prevent fraud attacks by replacing static passwords with advanced authentication options, including biometrics.

Banks and financial institutions using the joint solution to build mobile applications ensure additional fraud-detection, phishing-resistance and prevention benefits including geolocation, jailbreak and rootkit detection, device binding, device identification and application shielding with Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP).

This partnership will help support OneSpan’s launch of additional software, server and SDK support for the FIDO2 protocol later in 2018, complementing OneSpans support for FIDO standards through its existing Digipass SecureClick device and upcoming launch of the Digipass 785.