OneSpan and Avaloq team up to help financial institutions prevent fraud

These integrations make it faster for banks to connect OneSpan’s anti-fraud solutions to their core banking systems using open APIs to secure access, transactions and identities.

OneSpan’s solutions now form part of Avaloq’s overall authentication solution and are integrated into Avaloq’s platform, which is used by top banks including HSBC, Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland, Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale. OneSpan’s integration allows banks to add mobile authentication, transaction signing and multifactor authentication.

The partnership with Avaloq builds on OneSpan’s strategic global alliances program to connect the world’s leading integrators and third-party technologies with OneSpan’s Trusted Identity (TID) platform. TID brings together OneSpan’s broad portfolio of security technologies to enable real-time fraud detection through a cloud-based, open API platform that helps prevent fraud and hacking attacks against the world’s leading financial institutions.

OneSpan’s solutions will be available through avaloq.one, Avaloq’s platform designed to connect fintechs and their solutions with financial institutions using the Avaloq Banking Suite.