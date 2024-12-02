OneShield partners with One Inc

This partnership enables One Inc's payment product integrations to be accessible through OneShield's customer-facing marketplace, expanding the array of solutions available to insurance carriers. The aim of this collaboration is to address the evolving landscape of insurance, where carriers increasingly seek streamlined processes, operational efficiencies, and improved customer experiences. By leveraging their expertise, OneShield and One Inc aim to assist insurers in thriving in today's digital era.

In the company press release, officials from OneShield expressed excitement about formalising the partnership with One Inc. They highlighted the availability of One Inc's payment solutions within the OneShield marketplace, providing insurers with a more comprehensive suite of tools to optimise operations and improve service delivery.

One Inc's digital payment platform offers insurers a secure and customisable payment process across various channels, including web, mobile, and call centres. Coupled with OneShield's solutions, insurers can streamline the insurance lifecycle while offering policyholders convenient payment options and an enhanced user experience.

Representatives from One Inc emphasised that the partnership offers insurers a single destination for a wide range of digital solutions, including modern payment options such as ClaimsPay and PremiumPay solution integrations. They also expressed gratitude for OneShield's confidence in their digital payment solutions and highlighted the alignment between their vision and OneShield's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of insured individuals.

The collaboration between OneShield and One Inc underscores their mutual dedication to innovation and customer success in the insurance industry. By harnessing the capabilities of both platforms, insurers can better adapt to market changes, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and achieve sustainable growth.

More information about the two companies

OneShield provides business solutions for P&C insurers and MGAs, including policy management, billing, claims, rating, relationship management, and analytics. The company's SaaS platforms cater to personal, commercial, and specialty insurance, serving over 90 lines of business.

One Inc offers a unified digital payment network to streamline operations, enhance security, and optimise customer experience. The company's platform handles billions of dollars in premiums and claim payments annually, offering expanded payment options and multi-channel digital communications created specifically for insurers.