OneLogin, ShoCard to combine UAM with blockchain-based identity services

This integration partnership formalizes ShoCard and OneLogin’s joint commitment to providing a secure experience for OneLogin clients to adopt blockchain-based multifactor authentication technology.

Now integrated with ShoCard’s enterprise-level product ShoBadge, OneLogin clients can leverage biometrics, geo-fencing, mobility and blockchain for security and privacy. The new integration also enables OneLogin and ShoBadge users with access to six-factor authentication for OneLogin’s cloud unified access management (UAM) platform.

ShoBadge is a complementary solution to SSO systems, using blockchain as a means of verifying authentication data and inverting identity management to be controlled by each user and shared with the workplace.