As a Belvo client already utilising Pix via Open Finance, OneKey Payments adds this new feature to its portfolio, aiming to bring greater security and convenience to its customers.











Biometric Pix payments in Brazil

Developed by the Central Bank of Brazil, Biometric Pixe has been in testing since November 2024, with the participation of major financial institutions and ITPs. The feature offers more security, as biometric authorisation replaces passwords, reduced friction, and versatility, as it operates for both in-person payments via contactless Pix and online transactions.

Belvo claims that Biometric Pix is a step forward in the evolution of digital payments in Brazil, as the technology makes transactions more secure and simple, allowing businesses and consumers to experience a more reliable payment process.

OneKey Payments notes that innovation in payments is essential to delivering better experiences for its clients and users, and it aims to advance the security and convenience of its offerings by integrating Biometric Pix.

With Biometric Pix, users can authorize transactions securely using only their mobile device’s biometrics. This eliminates the need for passwords or access to the user’s banking app.

Mor merchants, this technology means faster, safer and simpler payment journeys, reduced friction, and increased conversion rates. In physical retail, customers can pay with a touch, without needing cards or manual data entry. In ecommerce, checkout becomes instantaneous, removing the need for OR codes or copying Pix keys.

By integrating Belvo’s Biometric Pix, OneKey Payments is committed to offering modern solutions in the market, ensuring regulatory compliance, high scalability, and security for its merchants and consumers. The goal is to enable its customers to leverage the benefits of Open Finance without technical complexity.

The official launch of Biometric Pix is set for February 28th, with the feature being available to OneKey Payments customers shortly after.