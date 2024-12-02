OneGold rolls out AutoInvest powered by payment partnership with Dwolla

OneGold is a marketplace allowing investors to diversify their investment portfolio by buying, selling and managing precious metals. The company is the result of a partnership between two reputable institutions in the precious metals industry: APMEX and Sprott. The interface is supported by blockchain technology and it assets investors to add digital assets backed by physical gold or silver to their portfolio.

Dwolla is a financial technology company that offers businesses a way to connect to the Automated Clearing House Network, the electronic collection of financial institutions that moves USD 43 trillion annually. OneGold users send funds to purchase digital assets and receive funds after selling them using the ACH Network, which OneGold connects to through Dwolla.