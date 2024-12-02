Onebip partners SingTel to launch direct carrier billing in Singapore

This partnership is set to enable SingTel subscribers in Singapore to charge purchases from Onebip merchants to their mobile phone bills.

Mobile payments via direct carrier billing enables merchants to reach new and unbanked customers who prefer to pay for their purchases without the need of a credit card or bank account.

Founded in 2005, Onebip powers a mobile payment network which provides online merchant users with connectivity to more than 250 mobile network operators and service coverage in 70 countries around the world.

SingTel is a communications group providing a portfolio of services including voice and data solutions over fixed, wireless and internet platforms as well as infocomm technology and pay TV. The Group has presence in Asia and Africa with 462 million mobile customers in 26 countries, including Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, the Philippines and Thailand.

In recent news, US-based mobile payments services provider Fortumo has entered a direct carrier billing agreement with SingTel.