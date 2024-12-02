One97 Communications creates new entity Paytm E-commerce

The decision was made after learning that its key investor, Alibaba Group, firms up plans to enter India either independently or through an acquisition.

The restructuring will allow Paytm E-Commerce to independently raise money from investors. Once the transfer of the ecommerce business to this entity is completed, its shareholding structure will mirror that of parent One97’s.

One97 Communications, which owns India-based ecommerce website Paytm, is a mobile internet company delivering mobile content and commerce services to mobile consumers.