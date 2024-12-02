One third of UK online sales made via mobile devices - report

According to a survey released by Interactive Media in Retail Group (IMRG), the UKs industry association for e-retail and carried out jointly with consulting firm Capgemini, the visits to e-retail websites via mobile devices now account for 45 % of UK online traffic. M-retail accounted for 32 % of UK online sales in the Q4 2013, an increase of 18 % from Q3 2013.

Mobile commerce is particularly strong in the UK apparel sector, with 36 % of online sales and 51 % of website visits now coming via mobile devices.

Purchasing/reserving online and collecting in store now accounts for 25 % of sales at multichannel retailers that have both an online and bricks-and-mortar presence.