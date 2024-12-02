One third of British consumers intends to link their MasterCard to Android Pay - report

Recently, Android Pay went live in the UK enabling tap-and-go contactless payment services for users. The card from MasterCard can be loaded onto customers’ devices through Android Pay to have the features of a card transaction on their mobile devices.

In Britain, one in twenty consumers is making NFC mobile payments once a week or more. Furthermore, by the end of 2016 it is expected that 25% of consumers will use their mobile phone to make NFC-based mobile payments, according to nfcworld.com.

With mobile handsets enabled for contactless payments, reservations are beginning to disappear. Statistics from MasterCard show that 13% of British consumers have no reservations at all. The most common fear is losing the device. 65% of people worry that if their device falls into the wrong hands, someone can use it to buy things with their money.