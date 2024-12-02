One Pay FX Santander app expands into new payment corridor

In 2018, Santander UK launched an online payments application called ‘One Pay FX,’ a service driven by xCurrent, Ripple’s enterprise software solution that enables banks to instantly settle cross-border payments with end-to-end tracking. Now it expanded the scope of this online application and launched the UK–Poland payments corridor.

The application is currently available for mobile phones with IOS operating system, and it allows Santander customers to transfer money instantly. On 11 July 2019, Santander UK released version 1.3.1 of the application, which enabled the UK-Poland payments corridor and allowed UK customers to send Zloty (PLN) payments to Poland. Also, with the updated app, Santander UK customers can transfer up to GBP 10,000 to 19 Euro zone countries and Poland.