One million PayPal accounts opened in South Africa

People in South Africa can buy from stores in UK and the US without having to enter their financial details on the store’s website. Thanks to the partnership with FNB, money can be withdrawn from a PayPal account to any eligible bank account or a PayPal account can be topped up from any FNB bank account.

As part of the one million account holders now registered in South Africa, PayPal helps a number of South African businesses accept online payments, including Mr. Price, Netflorist and Singita.

In recent news, PayPal has announced the roll out of One Touch for merchants and app developers, a mobile checkout solution for apps, online media outlet techcrunch.com reports.