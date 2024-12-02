One Inc forms technology integration with Sapiens



According to the official press release, this collaboration is set to provide North American insurers with a swift means to implement digital payment management solutions.





The inclusion of One Inc’s ClaimsPay solution is expected to empower insurance providers to efficiently distribute claims payments to a wide range of recipients. With integrated mobile and web platforms, it provides customers with a modern claims experience that uses familiar mobile technology such as Venmo and PayPal, in addition to direct payment options.











The collaboration between One Inc and Sapiens began in 2022, with Sapiens completing the development of the pre-built integration for their ClaimsPro Property & Casualty platform earlier this year. Sapiens ClaimsPro enables P&C insurers to unlock powerful, auditable, and configurable AI-driven automation for all lines of business.





As insurers adapt their business models and processes to leverage the exciting potential of digital automation, this integration is intended to further reinforce the companies’ mutual dedication to providing an enhanced customer experience.





Moreover, officials from Sapiens commented that One Inc is the ideal partner to drive the scalability and evolution of its digital platform, ensuring that customers are equipped with the full suite of digital tools required to stay at the forefront of industry advancements. The benefits of the integration include enhanced customer experience and digital engagement, and improved reporting and reconciliation, as well as security and compliance.





About One Inc

One Inc is a key player for payment network for the insurance industry modernising the insurance industry through a unified and frictionless payment network. Focusing only on the insurance industry, One Inc seeks to help carriers transform their operations by reducing costs, increasing security, and optimising customer experience. The comprehensive end-to-end digital payments platform provides expanded payment options, multi-channel digital communications and rapid digital claim payments, even for the most complex insurance use cases. One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claim payments.

