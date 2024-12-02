One in five Starbucks sales in the US made with m-payments

The company is also on track to roll out its Mobile Order & Pay service across all its US stores this year.

Starbucks launched Mobile Order & Pay in Portland in December 2014 and expanded to 650 locations in the US states of Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Alaska in March 2015. The service was rolled out to 21 more states in the southern and central US in June 2015.

The company has also unveiled a partnership with social transport network Lyft. All Lyft drivers will have the option of becoming My Starbucks Rewards (MSR) loyalty program gold level members, and both Lyft drivers and riders will have the opportunity to earn MSR loyalty Stars redeemable for food and drinks at participating Starbucks stores.