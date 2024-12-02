Ondot rolls out Transaction Intelligence to assist with dispute costs

Customers can see where they made a purchase on a map, along with contact info so they can resolve questions with the merchant directly, rather than calling their bank or credit union and filing a dispute. Ondot is a provider of digital services for debit and credit card issuers and uses a combination of authorisation stream data, real-time location data, partner data (such as maps and business updates) and crowdsourcing to provide accurate and up-to-date details.

The company is initially launching Transaction Intelligence in August 2019 with a large bank, but the feature is available to banks and credit unions of all sizes. Large banks have continued to gain market share over the last decade, and digital experiences are increasingly driving that preference.