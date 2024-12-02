



Following this announcement, the collaboration is expected to enable OnBuy to utilise a range of Google Cloud products and services, including managed solutions, data storage, and infrastructure. The company aims to improve both seller and customer experiences, reduce costs, as well as build new revenue streams.

In addition, OnBuy will be able to improve its infrastructure and operational efficiency, so it can spend less time on maintenance and more time on driving the business forward. Google Cloud is also set to provide OnBuy’s clients with faster and more secure checkout experiences, as well as optimised flexibility which will enable OnBuy’s marketplace to scale internationally.











More information about the OnBuy x Google Cloud partnership

Throughout this collaboration, OnBuy will benefit from Google Cloud’s Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), which is expected to allow the company to deploy a virtual network that spans all regions and help in the process of securing and segregating its infrastructure. At the same time, it will leverage the Cloud Storage feature, which will provide fast, low-cost, and durable storage for its data, as well as the Cloud SOL, which will manage its database and allow the business to run without disruption.

The migration to Google Cloud is expected to also enable OnBuy to experiment with artificial intelligence and Gen AI tools, for multiple applications across the business. According to the official press release, the team is exploring how Google Cloud’s AI platform, Vertex AI, can train product auto-categorisation algorithms in order to look at new tool titles and predict the category they should be at scale.

