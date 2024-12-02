On Track Innovations unveils NFC readers support for Android Pay

Android Pay leverages the NFC functionality already available on most Android-based phones. When supported in an NFC reader or payment terminal like OTIs line of Saturn readers, this integration enables Android users to make payments and redeem loyalty cards or offers in a single transaction. OTIs Android Pay-enabled NFC reader will automatically recognize and apply loyalty cards loaded in Android Pay. Similarly, Android Pay users will be able to receive, store and present offers with enabled merchants.

More than 300,000 existing OTI NFC Readers in North America already support Android Pay, including both point-of-sale (POS) and unattended/self-serve terminals on vending machines.

OTI, a global provider of near field communication and cashless payment solutions, is focused on developing solutions around the world to address NFC payments, petroleum payment and management, cashless parking fee collection systems and mass transit ticketing.