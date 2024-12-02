On Track Innovations introduces PayCapsule-Flex to support wearables market

The PayCapsule-Flex payment enabler inserts are designed to turn existing products and fashion garments into payment devices and wearables with Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities. otis PayCapsule-Flex is paper-thick thin and available in various sizes ranging from 12x40 mm to 15x65 mm. The card is made of durable yet flexible materials, making it light-weight, bendable, machine washable, as well as water resistance up to 90° Celsius (194° Fahrenheit). PayCapsule-Flex incorporates NXP SmartMX2 P60 secure microcontroller platform to enhance security features. Its antenna design offers radio frequency (RF) levels and contactless reception.

The new PayCapsule-Flex is offered as part of otis PayEnable platform. The PayEnable platform provides manufacturers with a “one-stop-shop” offering that covers the entire system and services infrastructure required to turn their products into payment devices.

On Track Innovations provides contactless and NFC applications based on its patent and IP portfolio.