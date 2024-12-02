OMS is set to incorporate Instant Bank Pay, an Open Banking payments feature by GoCardless, directly into its platform. This will allow brokers to smoothly request client payments for various services, including broker fees.

This partnership will help intermediary companies enhance payment management, collection, and reconciliation processes, improving cash flow and streamlining financial transactions. All of this will be achieved within the OMS CRM system. Moreover, they can avoid costly card fees by accepting immediate, one-time payments via Open Banking.

By using Open Banking payments, brokers will improve customer satisfaction, save time, and reduce costs, creating a win-win situation for all parties. OMS is a platform that covers many product sectors, including residential, buy-to-let, second charge, equity release, bridging, commercial, general insurance, and protection. It integrates with providers like Ignite, Submissions Brain, The Source, Twenty7Tec, iPipeline, Hometrack, Experian, Equifax, Uinsure, Air Sourcing, and Knowledge Bank to offer users protection of the source, along with criteria searching capabilities.

This partnership marks the latest strategic move for GoCardless as it pursues accelerated growth through collaborations. Earlier in March 2024, the fintech company revealed its intention to acquire Nuapay, a move that accelerated the implementation of new disbursement features for its customers and potential clients. This made GoCardless unlock new vertical sectors and use cases in areas including payroll, financial services, utilities, insurance, gaming, and gambling.

About OMS

One Mortgage System (OMS) is a CRM platform for brokers, networks, and lenders. It offers various features such as CRM functionality, audit trails, pre-population of documents, DIPs, and full two-way integration with multiple lenders. The platform enables encrypted document uploads, sourcing, ESIS, research evidence, email and SMS updates, pre-underwriting, AVMs, and credit searches.