OmnyPay expands internationally with MasterCard executive hire

Prior to joining OmnyPay, Woo served as an Executive Vice President of MasterCard and led the development of mobile product platforms around the globe. His teams built tokenization services used by Apple Pay, Android Pay, and Samsung Pay. He previously served as Vice President of Electronic Payments and Transactions at Orange, where he created the “Orange Money” mobile payment program across Africa and The Middle East.

Woo also guided the deployment of mobile contactless services in Orange’s European operations. He is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and Telecom ParisTech and speaks three languages. Woo is also a Visiting Professor in the Design ManagementProgram at the Pratt Institute.

OmnyPay offers brand retailers checkout solution that transforms the ways consumers use their mobile devices to purchase products, empowering global businesses to build tailored “brand pay” experiences into their existing mobile applications. Using a cloud-based architecture that is secured by HCE and dynamic tokenization, OmnyPay integrates seamlessly into retailer mobile offerings with standardized APIs.

The OmnyPay solution deploys without POS certification dependencies or lengthy development cycles. The platform also offers upgradable features and functionality that retailers can use to build the shopper experiences that are in their product roadmaps.

OmnyPay executives have demonstarted ways businesses can leapfrog retail payments into the next generation during the Money20/20 Europe conference in Copenhagen from April 4-7 2016.