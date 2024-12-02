omNovos extends its mobile payments offering

The purchase of MiniCheckout not only adds new functionality to the omNovos solution, but it also brings product development expertise to the omNovos team.

omNovos, formed in 2015 by parent company DataKinetics, a provider of data performance and optimization solutions, now offers three distinct solutions to global retailers:

• payNovos - a mobile retail application for customers and in-store staff that enables customers to engage their favorite retailers in a fully bi-modal manner, combining mobile device in-store scan and pay functionality with recommendation advertising;

• veloNovos - solutions that help global retailers define and implement omnichannel sales and marketing automation;

• dataNovos - services that connect all data points to create the platform on which ecommerce and in-store ecosystems reside.

Now, with the acquisition of MiniCheckout, omNovos extends its mobile offering to include many mobile payment options that will enhance its already robust suite. For retailers, these offerings will include extended integration into a large number of POS systems, as well as functionality in marketing automation and real-time predictive modeling.