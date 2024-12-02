Omnio Group partners with Unisys

Unisys is delivering online banking to MBS through its omnichannel banking platform, Elevate. Launched in 2017, this is a dedicated financial services platform for institutions of all sizes, providing a range of services, including the origination of mortgages, loans, savings and current accounts regardless of touchpoint; from mobile banking, internet, branch or contact centre.

Omnio plays an integral role in the Elevate ecosystem, supporting the platform’s current account capabilities that are being harnessed by MBS.

Thanks to this service from Omnio and Unisys, MBS will be one of the first building societies in the UK capable of delivering seamless digital current account services across multiple channels on a cloud based platform.

With Elevate, MBS customers will benefit from more flexible banking through the new current account services, including digital wallet functionalities.