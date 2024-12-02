Omnio Group partners with Token for PSD2 and Open Banking

Omnio’s digital banking platform, bank.VISION, supports more than 300 companies globally with banking and payment programmes. The first customer to use this integrated Open Banking platform is Irish postal, retail and financial service provider An Post.



Using the integrated platform, An Post can be accessed by any regulated Third Party Provider (TPP) in Europe. The financial institution gains crypto-based security and programmable money technology, together with the operational support, consent management, monitoring and reporting needed to succeed. The integration relieves a variety of technical pain-points and delivers cost savings.

Using the bank.Vision / TokenOS integrated platform allows financial organisations to build customer propositions that bring together accounts from multiple institutions holistically into a single customer view.

Token’s Open Banking platform helps banks achieve PSD2 compliance and generate new revenue streams. It also allows banks and other players in the payments ecosystem, such as merchants and payment processors, to build bank direct payment methods and data aggregation solutions for their customers. The platform raises security, and reduces fraud and disintermediation. Unlike in-house developed solutions, Token supports the same API across all banks.

Token is authorised as an AISP and as a PISP by the FCA in the UK and has passporting rights in an additional 20 countries.